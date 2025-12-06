ScienceGuardians’s Substack

November 2025

September 2025

Taylor & Francis Under Renewed Scrutiny: Leonid Schneider’s Fraudulent Thesis, Nick Wise’s Infiltration, and Leadership Liability
📌 Following our prior notices of 8, 20, and 22 September 2025 to Taylor & Francis, new evidence has been placed on the public record.
  
ScienceGuardians
Taylor & Francis: Formal Notice Escalated — New Questions on Conflicts, Data Access, and Accountability
Following our formal notice of 8 September 2025 (read here: Formal Notice) and our reply of 20 September 2025 (read here: T&F Under Notice — Their Reply…
  
ScienceGuardians
🚨 Taylor & Francis Under Notice: Their Response and Our Reply
Following ScienceGuardians™’s formal notice of 8 September 2025 to Taylor & Francis regarding conflicts of interest and infiltration of their Research…
  
ScienceGuardians
Deception and Withdrawal: Holly Else’s Failed Attempt to Control the Narrative for the PubPeer Network Mob
Introduction
  
ScienceGuardians
Formal Notice Regarding Conflicts of Interest and Integrity Risks in Taylor & Francis’ Research Integrity & Ethics Office
To: Taylor & Francis, the Research Integrity & Ethics Office, and the Office of Publishing Ethics & Integrity
  
ScienceGuardians

August 2025

