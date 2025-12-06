ScienceGuardians’s Substack
🚨SCIENCE INTEGRITY SCANDAL: Exposing a sophisticated smearing network hidden behind the banner of “research integrity”
Elisabeth Bik — a self-branded integrity consultant caught rigging the game to protect herself and her network
12 hrs ago
•
ScienceGuardians
19
10
November 2025
🚨🔱 CONTROL OF SCIENCE — THE DEEPER NETWORK 🔱🚨
Unmasking how the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob and Arnold Ventures conspired to manipulate science, rewrite reputations, and seize control of truth…
Nov 7
•
ScienceGuardians
6
1
1
1:42
The Holden Thorp Puzzle Series 🔱 | ScienceGuardians™ Investigations
🧩 The Holden Thorp Puzzle — Piece 3
Nov 1
•
ScienceGuardians
3
1
September 2025
Taylor & Francis Under Renewed Scrutiny: Leonid Schneider’s Fraudulent Thesis, Nick Wise’s Infiltration, and Leadership Liability
📌 Following our prior notices of 8, 20, and 22 September 2025 to Taylor & Francis, new evidence has been placed on the public record.
Sep 26
•
ScienceGuardians
4
1
2
Taylor & Francis: Formal Notice Escalated — New Questions on Conflicts, Data Access, and Accountability
Following our formal notice of 8 September 2025 (read here: Formal Notice) and our reply of 20 September 2025 (read here: T&F Under Notice — Their Reply…
Sep 22
•
ScienceGuardians
8
2
2
🚨 Taylor & Francis Under Notice: Their Response and Our Reply
Following ScienceGuardians™’s formal notice of 8 September 2025 to Taylor & Francis regarding conflicts of interest and infiltration of their Research…
Sep 21
•
ScienceGuardians
5
3
Deception and Withdrawal: Holly Else’s Failed Attempt to Control the Narrative for the PubPeer Network Mob
Introduction
Sep 13
•
ScienceGuardians
2
1
Formal Notice Regarding Conflicts of Interest and Integrity Risks in Taylor & Francis’ Research Integrity & Ethics Office
To: Taylor & Francis, the Research Integrity & Ethics Office, and the Office of Publishing Ethics & Integrity
Sep 8
•
ScienceGuardians
122
13
11
August 2025
Coming soon
This is ScienceGuardians’s Substack.
Aug 18
•
ScienceGuardians
1
