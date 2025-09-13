Deception and Withdrawal: Holly Else’s Failed Attempt to Control the Narrative for the PubPeer Network Mob
Introduction
The following is the documented exchange between ScienceGuardians™ and journalist Holly Else, spanning April to June 2025. This correspondence demonstrates the deceptive tactics Else employed while attempting to control the narrative in service of the PubPeer Network Mob, and how she ultimately withdrew once confronted.
To preserve authenticity, the emails are presented in their original format and sequence. Please note: as with most email threads, the exchange begins at the bottom of the page and should be read upward to follow the timeline of events.
We have retained this record as part of our legal and investigative documentation, and we are releasing it publicly to shed light on how compromised journalism is used to shield the PubPeer Network Mob and undermine accountability.
⚖️ This exchange is also being made available for use by any third party in legal or disciplinary proceedings, under any jurisdiction worldwide, as evidence. It is offered in perfect service to those whose reputations have been harmed or jeopardized by the actions of this compromised journalist and her associates.
🔱 This exposé is released as part of the wider “Holden Thorp Puzzle” investigation. Each piece uncovers how compromised editorial practices and aligned actors within the PubPeer Network Mob have worked in concert to smear, intimidate, and discredit leading scientists and institutions.
📩 End of Exchange (June 27, 2025)
(Final message in this documented correspondence.)
From: ScienceGuardians <support@scienceguardians.com>
Date: Fri, Jun 27, 2025 at 1:50 AM
Subject: Re: Nature News interview request
To: Holly Else <hollyelsejournalist@gmail.com>, Holly Else <hollyelse@protonmail.com>
Cc: ScienceGuardians <scienceguardians@gmail.com>
Dear Holly,
Thank you for your message.
We appreciate the closure, though the trajectory of this engagement has been—as expected—revealing in ways that extend far beyond the scope of any single article. From the moment your inquiry was received, it was handled with full awareness of the broader dynamics at play and the affiliations that have increasingly shaped coverage in this domain.
The record speaks for itself: an extensive written exchange, provided with clarity and integrity, met with prolonged silence and, ultimately, a quiet withdrawal. For a topic of this magnitude, that silence—and its timing—carries weight.
We remain committed to transparency, and to ensuring that the public conversation around scientific integrity is not steered or silenced by those with vested interests. Should the story resurface in another form or outlet, we trust that the full record of this exchange will be taken into account.
This correspondence, like all others, is retained as part of our documentation of press interactions.
Warm regards,
Elias Verum
On behalf of ScienceGuardians™
https://scienceguardians.com
𝕏 https://x.com/SciGuardians
support@scienceguardians.com | scienceguardians@gmail.com
On Thu, Jun 26, 2025 at 11:25 PM Holly Else <hollyelsejournalist@gmail.com> wrote:
Hello
Thanks for the message sorry to miss your earlier one. The editor ended up passing on the story for various reasons I’m not privy to.
Thanks for your help and do reach out if something newsworthy comes up!
Best wishes
Holly
On Tue, 24 Jun 2025 at 19:10, ScienceGuardians <support@scienceguardians.com> wrote:
Dear Holly,
We are issuing this second notice following our unanswered message of 13 June.
You are hereby requested to provide an update on the status of your article on ScienceGuardians™ within 48 hours of this communication.
We trust that you will uphold the basic principles of professional journalism by responding in a timely and transparent manner.
Warm regards,
Elias
Elias Verum
On behalf of ScienceGuardians™
https://scienceguardians.com
𝕏 https://x.com/SciGuardians
support@scienceguardians.com | scienceguardians@gmail.com
On Fri, Jun 13, 2025 at 6:47 PM ScienceGuardians <support@scienceguardians.com> wrote:
Dear Holly,
We hope this message finds you well.
As it has now been several weeks since our last exchange on 2 May, we are writing to request an update regarding the status of your article on ScienceGuardians™. Given the significance of the topic and the timeline involved, we kindly ask that you notify us of the intended publication date or current status by Friday, 20 June 2025.
We look forward to your response.
Warm regards,
Elias
Elias Verum
On behalf of ScienceGuardians™
https://scienceguardians.com
𝕏 https://x.com/SciGuardians
support@scienceguardians.com | scienceguardians@gmail.com
On Fri, May 2, 2025 at 10:42 PM ScienceGuardians <support@scienceguardians.com> wrote:
Dear Holly,
Thank you for clarifying, and we appreciate your transparency regarding editorial policy.
We trust that you will uphold the principles of ethical journalism by ensuring that our position is represented accurately, fairly, and proportionately alongside other viewpoints, in a manner that reflects the complexity and seriousness of the issues involved.
Given the sensitivities surrounding this topic, and knowing that you have previously engaged with individuals closely aligned with certain advocacy networks, we trust that extra care will be taken to avoid inadvertently amplifying narratives rooted in personal agendas or conflicts of interest—particularly when such narratives risk overshadowing the evidence and facts that we have worked diligently to present.
We recognize the editorial independence of Nature and appreciate the professionalism of your approach. We remain available should you require any further clarification or additional comment prior to publication.
Warm regards,
Elias
Elias Verum
On behalf of ScienceGuardians™
https://scienceguardians.com
𝕏 https://x.com/SciGuardians
support@scienceguardians.com | scienceguardians@gmail.com
On Fri, May 2, 2025 at 9:31 PM Holly Else <hollyelsejournalist@gmail.com> wrote:
Thanks for understanding. Again, though, unfortunately, we are not able to share the draft ahead of publication. It’s against Nature’s editorial policies for journalistic content so I’m afraid my hands are tied.
Best wishes
Holly
On May 2, 2025, at 16:01, ScienceGuardians <support@scienceguardians.com> wrote:
Dear Holly,
Thank you for your update—we appreciate your transparency and your efforts to reflect our responses fairly within the constraints of your piece.
Given the complexity and sensitivity of the topics involved, we kindly ask if it would be possible to review the draft prior to publication, solely to ensure that our position and statements are represented accurately and in context. We fully understand editorial independence, and our intention is not to influence your narrative, but rather to avoid any potential misunderstanding or mischaracterization.
We appreciate your consideration and look forward to hearing from you.
Warm regards,
Elias
Elias Verum
ScienceGuardians™
https://scienceguardians.com
𝕏 https://x.com/SciGuardians
support@scienceguardians.com | scienceguardians@gmail.com
On Fri, May 2, 2025 at 8:29 PM Holly Else <hollyelsejournalist@gmail.com> wrote:
Thanks for these, really helpful.
Just so you know, it won't be possible to represent these responses in full as I am writing only a 700-word news item. But of course, I will not misrepresent them.
I’ll be in touch with any follow up questions.
Best wishes
Holly
On Fri, May 2, 2025 at 2:10 PM ScienceGuardians <support@scienceguardians.com> wrote:
Dear Holly,
Thank you again for the opportunity to contribute to your article. Please find attached ScienceGuardians’ official responses to your submitted questions, prepared at your request.
We appreciate your interest in reporting on ScienceGuardians™ and its mission. Should you require clarification or additional details, feel free to contact us directly.
We kindly ask that these responses be represented in full and in their intended context to ensure accuracy and fairness in portraying our platform and its objectives.
Thank you for your time and consideration. We look forward to reading your piece.
Warm regards,
Elias
Elias Verum
ScienceGuardians™
https://scienceguardians.com
𝕏 https://x.com/SciGuardians
support@scienceguardians.com | scienceguardians@gmail.com
On Thu, May 1, 2025 at 11:22 PM Holly Else <hollyelse@protonmail.com> wrote:
Hello
Thanks for coming back to me. Great to connect. To give you some background on the piece that I am reporting: It is not a news item about specific allegations of research misconduct. It is a news story about the website Science Guardians itself.
The piece will cover what the site is, who set it up (its fine if you want to remain anonymous -- you just have to tell me why so I can explain that to the readers), why its been set up, the approach it takes etc, and document some of its impacts so far. As part of our reporting for this we have spoken to integrity sleuths who have some criticisms of the site and its approach, which of course we will put to you for response. (It’s standard practice to do this reporting ahead of approaching you so that I can collect your responses without multiple time consuming interviews). You are, of course, able to decline to comment on any or all of the questions.
I hope that all sounds OK. Please do let me know if you have any further questions as I'll be happy to answer them.
I've listed the questions below and it would be great to hear back from you by tomorrow noon UK time, if that is possible.
Where did the idea come from to set up the Science Guardians website?
You mentioned that you'd like to remain anonymous and that is fine, but can you tell me any detail about the site's founders? How many people are behind it, where they are based, what their backgrounds/ jobs are, for example?
What is the purpose of the Science Guardians website?
When did the website launch?
How many users does it now have?
How many posts have been made?
What impact has the site had so far?
What's your reaction to the impact the site has had so far, is it more or less than you had anticipated for example, and are these impacts where you would hope them to be in research integrity landscape?
How is the site different from PubPeer?
Some people say the site is controversial. How do you respond to that?
More specifically, Elisabeth Bik said on Twitter that the site and social media account appears to be run by one or more disgruntled scientists with dozens of problematic papers that sleuths have called out on PubPeer. How do you respond to this characterisation? Have the site's founders got papers that sleuths think are problematic and are listed on PubPeer?
She also said that the sites founders seem to be annoyed by sleuths calling them out on PubPeer and are trying to reverse the situation by saying that it is the sleuths who are ruining science. How do you respond to this characterisation?
Do you believe that sleuths are ruining science? Why/ why not?
What is your reaction to the fact that Elisabeth Bik has created an account on the site?
Others that I have spoken to call the site phony or bogus. How do you respond?
There have also been comments about the phrasing used in social media posts, where words such as perpetrator, wire fraud etc are used. How do you respond to comments about the use of this language?
Has the site received any legal threats?
Is there anything else you would like to say?
Look forward to hearing from you. Hope you can help.
With best wishes
Holly
On Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 at 6:46 PM, ScienceGuardians <support@scienceguardians.com> wrote:
Dear Holly,
Thank you for your response.
Before we proceed further, we would like to ask a foundational question that we believe is essential in this context: Are you certain that you can uphold the principles of ethical journalism by focusing solely on the evidence of misconduct and patterns of harm, rather than on the constructed reputations of those involved—even if they have succeeded in projecting a façade of honor or influence?
As you may have seen in our recent post referencing Bernard Madoff (link), we do not name individuals lightly. Our role has never been to issue verdicts, but rather to shed light on disturbing patterns and connect the critical dots—dots that many in the academic community are now beginning to see for what they are.
The work of ScienceGuardians™ is grounded in a deep belief: that anyone with even the slightest commitment to integrity can, when confronted with the evidence, recognize what is unfolding. The truth is uncomfortable—but it is necessary.
Given the nature of our work and our collective anonymity, we are not in a position to engage in one-on-one interviews. However, if you are comfortable proceeding in writing, you are welcome to send us your questions. We will respond in full, and you may of course follow up with additional questions as needed. This ensures transparency while preserving the integrity and security of our initiative.
We look forward to your confirmation and appreciate your understanding.
With regards,
Elias Verum
ScienceGuardians™
https://scienceguardians.com
𝕏 https://x.com/SciGuardians
support@scienceguardians.com | scienceguardians@gmail.com
On Wed, Apr 30, 2025 at 9:06 PM Holly Else <hollyelse@protonmail.com> wrote:
Hello!
Here I am. Thanks for coming back to me. When might you be free to chat?
With best wishes
Holly
On Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 at 4:04 PM, ScienceGuardians <support@scienceguardians.com> wrote:
Dear Holly Else,
Kindly resend your message using the official email address provided on your X account (https://x.com/hollyelse):
hollyelse@protonmail.com (also copied here for convenience)
Thank you for your attention.
ScienceGuardians™
https://scienceguardians.com
𝕏 https://x.com/SciGuardians
support@scienceguardians.com | scienceguardians@gmail.com
On Wed, Apr 30, 2025 at 5:33 PM Holly Else <hollyelsejournalist@gmail.com> wrote:
Hello
Just following up on this request. Is someone available to talk to me?
With thanks and best wishes
Holly
On Fri, Apr 25, 2025 at 12:01 PM Holly Else <hollyelsejournalist@gmail.com> wrote:
Hello
I am a journalist working for Nature on a news item about the Science Guardians website. I wondered if someone might be available to talk to me about this new initiative this afternoon or early next week?
With thanks and best wishes
Holly
Holly Else
Freelance journalist
📩 Beginning of Exchange (April 25, 2025)
(Start reading upward to follow the sequence chronologically.)
You are doing a great service. It was shocking to me to discover how often scientific studies are misrepresented in the media.