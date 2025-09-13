Introduction

The following is the documented exchange between ScienceGuardians™ and journalist Holly Else, spanning April to June 2025. This correspondence demonstrates the deceptive tactics Else employed while attempting to control the narrative in service of the PubPeer Network Mob, and how she ultimately withdrew once confronted.

To preserve authenticity, the emails are presented in their original format and sequence. Please note: as with most email threads, the exchange begins at the bottom of the page and should be read upward to follow the timeline of events.

We have retained this record as part of our legal and investigative documentation, and we are releasing it publicly to shed light on how compromised journalism is used to shield the PubPeer Network Mob and undermine accountability.

⚖️ This exchange is also being made available for use by any third party in legal or disciplinary proceedings, under any jurisdiction worldwide, as evidence. It is offered in perfect service to those whose reputations have been harmed or jeopardized by the actions of this compromised journalist and her associates.



🔱 This exposé is released as part of the wider “Holden Thorp Puzzle” investigation. Each piece uncovers how compromised editorial practices and aligned actors within the PubPeer Network Mob have worked in concert to smear, intimidate, and discredit leading scientists and institutions.

📩 End of Exchange (June 27, 2025)

From: ScienceGuardians <support@scienceguardians.com>

Date: Fri, Jun 27, 2025 at 1:50 AM

Subject: Re: Nature News interview request

To: Holly Else <hollyelsejournalist@gmail.com>, Holly Else <hollyelse@protonmail.com>

Cc: ScienceGuardians <scienceguardians@gmail.com>

Dear Holly,

Thank you for your message.

We appreciate the closure, though the trajectory of this engagement has been—as expected—revealing in ways that extend far beyond the scope of any single article. From the moment your inquiry was received, it was handled with full awareness of the broader dynamics at play and the affiliations that have increasingly shaped coverage in this domain.

The record speaks for itself: an extensive written exchange, provided with clarity and integrity, met with prolonged silence and, ultimately, a quiet withdrawal. For a topic of this magnitude, that silence—and its timing—carries weight.

We remain committed to transparency, and to ensuring that the public conversation around scientific integrity is not steered or silenced by those with vested interests. Should the story resurface in another form or outlet, we trust that the full record of this exchange will be taken into account.

This correspondence, like all others, is retained as part of our documentation of press interactions.

Warm regards,

Elias Verum

On behalf of ScienceGuardians™

https://scienceguardians.com

𝕏 https://x.com/SciGuardians

On Thu, Jun 26, 2025 at 11:25 PM Holly Else <hollyelsejournalist@gmail.com> wrote: