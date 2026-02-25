ScienceGuardians™ exists to serve and empower the true backbone of science: the more than 20 million authors, reviewers, and editors whose intellectual labor sustains global scientific progress, yet who have been systematically exploited, structurally disempowered, and economically excluded for decades.

Science does not belong to publishers.

Science does not belong to foundations.

Science belongs to those who create it.

Authors produce the knowledge.

Reviewers safeguard its validity.

Editors ensure its integrity.

Yet these indispensable contributors receive literally zero economic participation in the multibillion-dollar industry built upon their uncompensated labor.

Instead, parasitic intermediaries operating under the label of “academic publishers” have constructed extraordinarily profitable business models by extracting free intellectual labor while retaining nearly all financial value.

Major academic publishing corporations—including Elsevier, Springer Nature, Taylor & Francis, Wiley, MDPI, and Frontiers—generate billions of dollars annually in revenue and maintain profit margins rivaling or exceeding those of many of the world’s most successful technology companies.

They achieve this not through superior innovation, but through structural deprivation of the very stakeholders upon whom their entire business depends.

Authors surrender copyright ownership of their work without compensation.

Reviewers provide expert evaluation without compensation.

Editors assume enormous responsibility without proportional compensation.

Publishers then monetize this uncompensated labor by charging both the public and the academic institutions funded by taxpayers to access the same work created freely by researchers.

This structural exploitation created an ecosystem of profound imbalance—an ecosystem within which additional systemic plagues were able to emerge and proliferate.

The Structural Reality: Individuals and Foundations Are Not the Center of Science — The Academic Community Is

Science and the academic community do not depend on any individual benefactor.

Science and the academic community do not depend on any foundation.

Science existed before them, and science will exist after them.

The academic community itself is the foundation of science, and does not require external control or oversight to correct itself. It is a dynamic system fully capable of self-correction when properly empowered.

No individual actor, intermediary, or financial entity is structurally important relative to the collective force of millions of researchers whose work sustains scientific progress.

The Plagues Corrupting Academia

ScienceGuardians™ has identified six systemic plagues that have metastasized within this disempowered environment:

1. Predatory Publishers and Journals

2. Predatory Practices by So-Called Legitimate Publishers and Journals

3. Paper Mills

4. The PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob

5. Predatory Conferences

6. Reckless and Compromised Scientific Journalism

These plagues do not exist in isolation. They operate symbiotically, exploiting the structural vulnerability of researchers while shielding themselves behind institutional legitimacy and financial backing.

Among these, the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob represents one of the most deliberately constructed and systemically harmful forces.

This network consists of approximately thirty individuals, including non-academics and low-profile actors who have exploited the disempowered academic ecosystem for personal and institutional gain.

Operating under the public guise of “research integrity,” this network has engaged in coordinated reputational attacks, targeted harassment, narrative manipulation, and systematic exploitation of structural asymmetries within academia.

Major enabling infrastructure for this ecosystem—including the PubPeer Foundation and Retraction Watch—has received sustained financial support through Arnold Ventures LLC (formerly the Laura and John Arnold Foundation).

ScienceGuardians™ acknowledges that philanthropic contributors may not always have full operational visibility into downstream conduct enabled by their financial resources.

Accordingly, we extend John Arnold and Laura Arnold the professional courtesy of assuming that their financial resources may have been deployed without their full awareness of downstream operational consequences.

However, structural responsibility cannot be separated from financial enablement.

Financial enablement carries an obligation of oversight.

Financial enablement carries an obligation of accountability.

Financial enablement carries an obligation of correction when harm has been enabled.

Opportunity for Transparency, Audit, and Public Accountability

ScienceGuardians™, on behalf of the academic community, formally invites Arnold Ventures LLC to conduct a comprehensive internal audit of all funding relationships connected to entities operating within the post-publication and research integrity ecosystem.

This audit should determine:

• How financial resources were deployed

• Whether those resources enabled systemic harassment or reputational manipulation

• Whether corrective actions are necessary

ScienceGuardians™ further invites public disclosure of audit findings and appropriate corrective measures, including public clarification and acknowledgment of harm where applicable.

A reasonable timeframe for such review and disclosure is fourteen (14) days starting from the date of this official announcement.

This notice is issued in good faith and as a professional courtesy to enable transparency and correction.

For clarity and factual precision, the Connection Web referenced in our recent analysis originates from evidence held within U.S. Department of Justice-associated Epstein Library archives (File No.: EFTA01104262). As with any such material, appearance within a network map does not, by itself, imply wrongdoing, and proper interpretation requires full contextual understanding.

What remains relevant is the broader, well-documented pattern of efforts by certain billionaire actors to influence and control scientific and academic ecosystems, which appropriately invites scrutiny of associated institutional relationships and enabling structures, including those connected to Arnold Ventures LLC.

ScienceGuardians™: Institutional Authority Rooted in the Academic Community

ScienceGuardians™ is operated by a dedicated team of highly skilled data and IT professionals who have undergone extensive training in academic publishing, ethics, and integrity. While not publishing authors themselves, these experts have been thoroughly educated in the full lifecycle of academic publication, including peer review, authorship standards, conflict of interest management, editorial workflows, and scientific misconduct prevention.

ScienceGuardians™ has developed the first Fully Verified Post-Publication Peer Review Platform, where academics can interact freely—without moderation or censorship and without fear of harassment or intimidation—available at https://scienceguardians.com.

In parallel, ScienceGuardians™ provides comprehensive ethical guidelines, training resources, and educational infrastructure designed to empower the academic community and eradicate misconduct through structural reform and awareness, available at https://scienceguardians.com/docs/main/.

ScienceGuardians™ is entirely self-sustained. It receives no corporate sponsorship and accepts no cash donations. Its operations are supported through the voluntary contributions of senior scientists, legal advisors, and ethics and integrity experts who have chosen to waive their professional fees in support of restoring fairness, accountability, and integrity to the academic ecosystem.

Final Professional Courtesy Notice

This announcement is issued as a final professional courtesy to all actors whose financial resources, institutional infrastructure, or operational support may have enabled systemic harm within the academic ecosystem.

We are fully aware of the identities of the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob, their enablers, and their promoters across multiple jurisdictions worldwide. These include actors embedded within compromised editorial structures, affiliated media channels, research integrity offices within academic publishing organizations, and complicit or compromised academic actors operating within institutional environments.

We have documented these operational structures, identified enabling mechanisms, and securely archived extensive evidence concerning coordinated activities, systemic exploitation, and reputational manipulation.

Transparency and corrective action remain the responsible path forward.

ScienceGuardians™ remains committed to restoring integrity, protecting researchers, and eliminating the systemic plagues corrupting academia.

The academic community is no longer structurally defenseless.

The era of unchecked exploitation is ending.

ScienceGuardians™

The First Fully Verified Post-Publication Review Platform

🔱 Empowering Researchers. Restoring Integrity. Eliminating the Plagues Corrupting Academia. 🔱