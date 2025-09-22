ScienceGuardians’s Substack

ScienceGuardians’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
webstersmill's avatar
webstersmill
Sep 23Edited

Have been following this effort and am rejoicing. This how I write in my dreams: concise and surgical, take no prisoners, fair and balanced. As an INTJ, my writing has been described as dry, but really, when transmitting information, is it not preferable to be accurate?

There simply must be something done about this manipulation seek-and-destroy cartel. RICO comes to mind, no matter from where these publications emanate. Please do not limit your reach; all the publications are complicit and coordinated. Follow the money: what or who is at the center of the wheel. A court case with discovery comes to mind, with complete follow-through to the end which would result in full exposure.

Recently had a case come to a jointly agreed settlement. Would have preferred a judge’s ruling (to set a precedent), but as an individual appellant carefully self-funding as the case(s) wended through the intentional delays and incremental changes over the last eleven (11) years, was satisfied they withdrew.

I understand there may not be many comments from actual scientists here, as many are still deathly worried about being attacked and harmed by the cartel in some way. I am not a scientist and have no research papers at risk (though I read many and used some in my case).

Good job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elisabeth Bik's avatar
Elisabeth Bik
Sep 26

I don't get these accusations. Dr. Wise works in the research integrity department of an STM-associated publisher, so he and his colleagues have access to cross-publisher networks - what is the problem with that? These attacks seem futile and childish, especially since they do not contain any prove of illegal activity, and are sent from an anonymous account.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 ScienceGuardians · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture