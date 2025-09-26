📌 Following our prior notices of 8, 20, and 22 September 2025 to Taylor & Francis, new evidence has been placed on the public record. This evidence further underscores the systemic compromise of the publisher’s Publishing Ethics & Integrity Team (PEI Team) and deepens the concerns regarding their tolerance of PubPeer Network Mob infiltration.

We are publishing below:

The newly uncovered evidence relating to Leonid Schneider’s PhD thesis. The email sent to Dr. Sabina Alam (Director of Publishing Ethics & Integrity) on 26 September 2025, copied to Laura Wilson (Head of Research Integrity & Ethics) and Taylor & Francis’ general enquiries address. A reminder of the serious liabilities now facing Taylor & Francis leadership.

📑 New Evidence: Schneider’s Thesis Figure

Leonid Schneider — already self-implicated under German and EU law (§185 StGB, §187 StGB, §238 StGB, NetzDG, AGG) — inserted an obscene cartoon into his PhD thesis at Heinrich-Heine-Universität Düsseldorf.

In the section describing molecular cloning of the retroviral vector S11IP, Schneider references Figure 10 as the “schematic structure of the retroviral expression vector.”

Instead, the figure shows a professor floating on a cloud giving the middle finger to a student lying on the ground.

📌 Public documentation of this misconduct:

👉 https://x.com/SciGuardians/status/1971565270788444471

This is not a joke: it is evidence of a deeper pattern of sadism, manipulation, and contempt for academic standards — the same traits evident in Schneider’s defamatory blog For Better Science.

📧 Our Email of 26 September 2025

To: Dr. Sabina Alam, Director of Publishing Ethics & Integrity

CC: Laura Wilson (Head of Research Integrity & Ethics), enquiries@taylorandfrancis.co.uk

From: Elias Verum, on behalf of ScienceGuardians™

Date: 26 September 2025

Dear Dr. Alam,

We acknowledge your reply of 18 September 2025 and note that we are still awaiting your responses to the material questions set out in our correspondence of 20 and 22 September 2025, within the 14-day timeframe already specified.

Since our last message, additional, concrete evidence has been placed on the public record concerning Leonid Schneider’s doctoral thesis and its direct relevance to Nick Wise’s associations and current role inside Taylor & Francis’ Research Integrity & Ethics office.

New evidence (now on public record)

Schneider thesis “Figure 10”: Presented as a “schematic structure of the retroviral expression vector S11IP,” but in fact an obscene cartoon (professor on a cloud showing the middle finger to a student).

Pagination for verification: Figure 10 on page 36 (thesis pagination); page 39 of the PDF file.

Archives/screens:

• Fraudulent cartoon/figure image: archived at https://archive.is/YFIwS

• HHU record page (author/thesis entry): https://archive.is/sYQfo

• Thesis file/title page from HHU document server: https://archive.is/d8Jvn

Public post documenting the above and the implications for research-integrity oversight (for reference): https://x.com/SciGuardians/status/1971565270788444471

This material is relevant because Schneider’s conduct and record are integrally connected to Mr. Nick Wise, who, per our prior notices, is associated with Schneider’s platform and activities while holding insider access at Taylor & Francis.

This is no longer just about one individual. It is about systemic compromise. Taylor & Francis’ leadership, including yourself, Dr. Sabina Alam, and Laura Wilson, have been placed repeatedly on formal notice:

Any reputational, professional, or financial harm suffered by academics due to insider misuse of integrity data falls squarely on your negligence and incompetence.

If abuse of access occurs, Taylor & Francis’ leadership will not merely be negligent — you will be complicit, having been formally warned and failing to act.

Please note: this correspondence will be appended to the preserved public record. Any future proceedings — whether in courts of law, regulatory inquiries, or institutional reviews — may assess not only Mr. Wise’s conduct but also the adequacy of Taylor & Francis’ response once placed on repeated and formal notice.

We look forward to your timely and transparent reply.

Sincerely,

Elias Verum

On behalf of ScienceGuardians™

⚖️ Why This Matters

Schneider’s thesis misconduct reflects the same sadism and contempt that fuel his ongoing campaigns of harassment.

Nick Wise’s active association with Schneider while holding insider access at Taylor & Francis constitutes a catastrophic conflict of interest.

The PEI Team’s failure to address these issues, despite repeated formal notice, renders them liable and complicit in any harm arising from insider misuse of confidential data.

