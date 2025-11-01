How Science magazine ’s Derek Lowe and Editorial Team Repeatedly Promoted a Legally Implicated Harasser, Academic Falsifier, and the PubPeer “ PubSmear ” Network Mob

Over the past several years, Science magazine — under the editorial leadership of Holden Thorp — has repeatedly given visibility and legitimacy to one of the most aggressive perpetrators of the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob, legally implicated harasser and academic falsifier Leonid Schneider, as well as his highly derogatory blog, For Better Science.

This individual, legally implicated under German and EU law for multiple offenses — including harassment, defamation, cyberstalking, and falsification of academic records — has been systematically platformed by Science magazine contributors such as Derek Lowe and the publication’s own news staff.

Lowe has resorted to the Mob’s hallmark tactic — “Partial Truth” — using fragments of accuracy to disguise deeper deception, conceal ulterior motives, and lend legitimacy to a machinery built on psychological abuse and falsification.

What follows is a documented chronology of these instances, each linked to the original Science articles.

🔹 Inside a Scientific Paper Mill — 21 May 2025

By Derek Lowe

Promoting both the highly derogatory blog For Better Science and its operator, one of the key perpetrators of the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob — legally implicated harasser and academic falsifier Leonid Schneider.

🔗 https://www.science.org/content/blog-post/inside-scientific-paper-mill

🔹 Comparing HydroxyChloroquine Trials — 31 Mar 2020

By Derek Lowe

Promoting both PubPeer “PubSmear” and one of its key perpetrators — legally implicated harasser and academic falsifier Leonid Schneider.

🔗 https://www.science.org/content/blog-post/comparing-hydroxychloroquine-trials

🔹 The Latest Coronavirus Clinical Trials — 24 Mar 2020

By Derek Lowe

Promoting the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob and one of its key perpetrators — legally implicated harasser and academic falsifier Leonid Schneider.

🔗 https://www.science.org/content/blog-post/latest-coronavirus-clinical-trials

🔹 More on Hydroxychloroquine/Azithromycin. And On Dr. Raoult. — 30 Mar 2020

By Derek Lowe

Promoting both the highly derogatory blog For Better Science and its operator, legally implicated harasser and academic falsifier Leonid Schneider.

🔗 https://www.science.org/content/blog-post/more-hydroxychloroquine-azithromycin-and-dr-raoult

🔹 A Research Scandal in China — 19 Nov 2019

By Derek Lowe

Promoting both the highly derogatory blog For Better Science and its operator, one of the key perpetrators of the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob — legally implicated harasser and academic falsifier Leonid Schneider.

🔗 https://www.science.org/content/blog-post/research-scandal-china

🔹 Stop Hocusing Your Western Blots, Maybe — 24 Jan 2024

By Derek Lowe

Promoting both the highly derogatory blog For Better Science — one of the core operational stages of the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob — and its operator, legally implicated harasser and academic falsifier Leonid Schneider.

🔗 https://www.science.org/content/blog-post/stop-hocusing-your-western-blots-maybe

🔹 Errors found in dozens of papers by top scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

By Science’s News Staff — 22 Jan 2024

Promoting both the highly derogatory blog For Better Science — one of the key stages of the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob — and another of its perpetrators, Shalto David.

🔗 https://www.science.org/content/article/errors-found-dozens-papers-top-scientists-dana-farber-cancer-institute

🔹 The Scientific Literature’s Own Pandemic — 2 Nov 2020

By Derek Lowe

Promoting both the highly derogatory blog For Better Science — a key stage of the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob’s operation — and its fraudulent institutional arm, Retraction Watch.

🔗 https://www.science.org/content/blog-post/scientific-literature-s-own-pandemic

⚖️ Summary

Across multiple years and contexts, Science magazine’s platform has been repeatedly used to amplify known perpetrators of coordinated defamation, harassment, and falsification under the guise of “integrity.”

This consistent pattern raises critical questions about editorial oversight, conflicts of interest, and institutional accountability under the leadership of Holden Thorp.

All documentation, legal evidence, and correspondence are archived and verifiable through ScienceGuardians™’ Legal and Investigative Team.

🧩 The pieces of the Holden Thorp Puzzle are now falling into place.

🧩 PREVIOUS PIECES OF THE HOLDEN THORP PUZZLE

🧩 Piece 1 — The Beginning of the Puzzle

🚨 In Memory of Charlie Kirk

In memory of Charlie Kirk’s fight against misinformation and orchestrated defamation campaigns, ScienceGuardians™ released the first piece of the Holden Thorp Puzzle — the beginning of exposing how deeply compromised his editorial influence may be.

Investigating Holden Thorp since he assumed his post as Editor-in-Chief of Science magazine on 28 October 2019, our Legal & Investigative Team uncovered undeniable evidence that journalists under his leadership have systematically launched smear campaigns and defamation operations targeting top scientists — from Nobel Prize laureate and Stanford University Professor Thomas C. Südhof to NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

We have also confirmed and documented that Thorp and his team maintain close associations with notorious figures in the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob — a vicious network known for enabling fraud and weaponizing online critiques to influence scientific narratives.

🧩 Piece 2 — The Framing of Nobel Laureate and Stanford University Professor Thomas C. Südhof

On 1 May 2024, Science magazine, under the leadership of Holden Thorp as Editor-in-Chief, published an article by Holly Else titled:

“Nobel-winning neuroscientist faces scrutiny for data discrepancies in more than a dozen papers.”

From the headline down, this piece was engineered to frame and defame Prof. Thomas C. Südhof — a Nobel Prize laureate and distinguished Stanford University professor. The framing was not neutral reporting; it was biased, desperate, and grossly slanted to legitimize the accusations of the vicious PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob members.

⚠️ Else amplified their narrative, casting normal figure-assembly or copy-paste mistakes as if they were signals of systemic misconduct. She inflated numbers without context — “more than a dozen papers” — while deliberately omitting the denominator: Südhof’s lab had published 674 papers, screened more than 25,000 figures, and documented that the flagged cases were largely trivial errors with no impact on scientific conclusions (full lab statement here).

📰 The tactic was textbook defamation psychology:

👉 Lead with insinuation (“faces scrutiny”) to create the impression of guilt.

👉 Magnify the numerator, hide the denominator to exaggerate scale.

👉 Conflate error with fraud so even innocent mistakes appear as misconduct.

👉 Legitimize anonymous PubPeer attackers by laundering their accusations through Science magazine.

🚨🔎 But Holly Else is not just another journalist. She is a key piece of the Holden Thorp Puzzle — and part of the malicious plan devised by the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob against Prof. Südhof and ScienceGuardians™ itself.

Else stands out as one of the most compromised journalists closely tied to the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob. That is why, when we began exposing them in April 2025, she was the first to be deployed — under another compromised outlet: Nature News, which has long served the PubPeer “PubSmear” Network Mob’s interests (📌 see The True Freefall of Nature here).

⚠️🛑 Deceitfully, she reached out using an untraceable email address with no online record, one that could not be linked back to her — allowing deniability. Yet on her verified X profile, she explicitly promoted her actual work address: hollyelse@protonmail.com.

Her mission was clear: to shield the PubPeer Network Mob and its perpetrators from exposure.

But she failed.

Our Legal & Investigative Team confronted her, requesting verification through her legitimate address — which she then used, confirming her identity and revealing her compromised role.

Through this exchange, spanning April to June 2025, Else inadvertently exposed her allegiance to the PubPeer "PubSmera” Network Mob and reaffirmed that her May 2024 Science magazine article was part of a coordinated defamation campaign targeting Südhof and others.

📢📩 We have released the revealing exchange with Holly Else here:

👉 Deception and Withdrawal — Holly Else’s Compromised Role

⏳ Stay tuned — the full transcript and additional documentation will be released soon. Follow @SciGuardians for updates.

🧩 Together, these three pieces expose a systemic network of complicity within Science magazine and its editorial leadership under Holden Thorp — connecting compromised journalists, corrupted narratives, and institutionalized defamation disguised as “research integrity.